Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter, Shiloh Joie-Pitt, broke her collarbone during their family vacation.

The "Maleficent" star and her kids enjoyed a family getaway to Lake Tahoe last month days after Christmas. On Dec. 29, Shiloh reportedly suffered a broken collarbone and was sent home with hospital discharge paper in her backpack, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Despite the injury, Shiloh is not slowing down. In fact, she was spotted with her brother Knox in Los Feliz on Sunday. At that time, Jolie's daughter still had her left arm in a blue sling.

The injury that Jolie and Pitt's daughter encountered is not serious. In fact, according to the Kids Health website (via Us Weekly), broken collarbones are one of the most common sports injuries among children and teens. Kids usually experienced this due to hard falls.

Days before Shiloh had an injury, she was spotted with her mom and brother Max at a musical show. Jolie and her kids attended the "Bangsokol: A Requiem for Cambodia" at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Back in 2006, the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" star graced the cover of Hello! magazine to introduce their daughter, Shiloh, to the world. Everyone was very excited to see Pitt and Jolie's daughter. In fact, many grabbed copies of the much-awaited issue. The magazine also received invitations to appear on television and radio shows about the family photos.

However, Jolie and Pitt's family have changed since that Hello! magazine cover. The "Salt" star and the "War Machine" actor have split in 2016. Meanwhile, their daughter is rumored to be transgender. But Shiloh's parents remain supportive to her.

Pitt told Oprah Winfrey in his previous interview that his daughter wanted to be called "John or Peter" when she was just 2 years old. In addition, she likes to dress like boys.

"Shiloh, we feel, has Montenegro style," Jolie told Vanity Fair in 2010 about her daughter. "It’s how people dress there. She likes tracksuits, she likes [regular] suits. So it's a suit with a tie and a jacket and slacks, or a tracksuit. She likes to dress like a boy. She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys' everything. She thinks she's one of the brothers." Photo: Getty Images/Neilson Barnard