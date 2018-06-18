The Cody boys are desperate to ensure their survival, but the arrival of unexpected guests threatens to ruin everything they worked for. On “Animal Kingdom” Season 3, episode 4, the boys try to prove they can function without Smurf’s supervision.

“With the cops on their tail, the Cody boys try to pull off their first heist without Smurf (Ellen Barkin) and Baz (Scott Speedman),” the synopsis for the episode, titled “Wolves,” teases. In the promo video, J (Finn Cole) can be seen walking through what appears to be a bank.

Later on in the preview of the TNT series, Pope (Shawn Hatosy) and Craig (Ben Robson) are seen wearing uniforms while pushing what looks to be a safe towards a waiting truck. Will the boys be able to pull off a successful robbery without Smurf, or will they soon join her behind bars?

“They return to find unexpected guests waiting at the house,” the synopsis for “Animal Kingdom” Season 3, episode 4 says.

In a sneak peek of “Wolves,” J and his uncles arrive home to find a mysterious car parked in their driveway. The men draw their guns as Craig pulls a man out of the vehicle. A woman then exits the car with her hands up while the man introduces himself as Billy (Denis Leary).

Billy then greets Deran (Jake Weary), who questions if he knows him. After a closer look, Pope recognizes Billy as Deran’s father.

“Smurf demands that J get rid of them as she deals with a problem of her own in jail,” the synopsis for the TNT drama states. In the promo video, Smurf can be heard yelling at J to get Billy out of her home.

In the past, Smurf has kept the father of her children out of their lives, and it appears she wants to keep it that way. However, Deran has made it clear he is not a fan of J running the family, so kicking his uncle’s father out of the house may prove to be a difficult task for the clueless teen.

As J deals with family matters, Smurf turns her focus to surviving in prison. In the previous episode, an inmate named Alvarez (Tracy Perez) told Smurf about a job with a huge payout, but instead of cutting the woman in on the job, Smurf planted drugs in her cell. As a result, Alvarez received extra time on her sentence and was moved to a different cell block.

Did Smurf’s actions create an unexpected problem, or has the Cody matriarch managed to stir up trouble with someone else?

“Animal Kingdom” Season 3, episode 4 airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.

