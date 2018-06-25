It’s time for the Cody boys to make some important decisions about their future, but spoilers for “Animal Kingdom” Season 3, episode 5 reveal the family may not be prepared for all of the trouble headed their way.

“Deran (Jake Weary) gets to know his father Billy (Denis Leary) and helps J (Finn Cole) with a dilemma as Pearce (Gil Birmingham) closes in on Smurf’s (Ellen Barkin) laundering operation,” the synopsis for “Prey” teases.

In the TNT promo video, Smurf warns J that he needs to be more careful because their friend, which is a code word for Pearce, is watching the family. Later on in the clip, Deran asks J if he wants to shoot someone.

In the previous episode, J, Deran, Pope (Shawn Hatosy) and Craig (Ben Robson) pulled off a job by causing a commotion and tricking the police into helping them pull off a robbery. When they arrived home, Deran was furious to learn the man in their driveway was his father, who he has never met.

Although Deran wants to give his father a chance, he will have to carefully balance his time between helping J and connecting with Billy, seeing as Smurf and Pope don’t seem to trust the shifty character.

With police closely monitoring the Cody boys, the last thing the family needs is another random houseguest that can’t be trusted.

“Craig uncovers a secret that sends him to Smurf,” the synopsis for “Animal Kingdom” Season 3, episode 5 says. Craig has been doing whatever he can to make money now that Smurf is no longer around to dig him out of his financial woes.

As he desperately looks for a way to make some quick cash, will he discover a secret that will force Smurf to finally tell the truth for once in her life?

“Nicky (Molly Gordon) must decide whether she belongs in the Cody family or not,” the synopsis for “Prey” states. In the promo video of the TNT series, an emotional Nicky tells Mia (Sohvi Rodriguez), she didn’t picture things turning out the way they have.

In the previous episode, Nicky began to grow suspicious about J’s relationship with Mia and slept with a random guy at the bar. When she told J the truth, he didn’t react until he was alone in his car where he took his frustrations out on the steering wheel.

In the preview, someone can be heard explaining that if a certain female speaks to the cops, they are dead. Although J is upset with Nicky, he may have to play nice since she knows about the illegal jobs the family has pulled off in the past.

Pope and Deran have already made it clear that they don’t want Nicky around, and now that she has essentially ruined her relationship with J, she feels she has lost her place in the tight-knit brood.

Will J try to fix things with Nicky for the sake of his family, or will she finally walk away from life with the Codys?

“Animal Kingdom” Season 3, episode 5 airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.

Photo: TNT