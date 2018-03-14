AnnaSophia Robb is currently juggling finishing up her final semester of school at New York University with working on her acting career film projects and activism campaigns, but she still makes time to watch a little television. With so many friends on one new show in particular, she already knows exactly what she’ll be watching this TV season.

The actress is looking forward to seeing NBC’s new teen drama, “Rise,” which stars Josh Radnor, her “Mercy Street” co-star for two seasons. Plus, she’s got a couple other familiar faces she’ll be looking out for while watching the new series.

“Josh is in it, Taylor Richardson, I did a film with her a couple years ago, she’s fantastic, she’s in it,” Robb told International Business Times. “One of my friends from school, Rachel Hilson, she’s in it. It’s so fun living in New York because all of a sudden, I don’t know, it just feels like a much smaller town than LA.”

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Equality Now

Not only is Robb interested in tuning in and watching along with all the other viewers, but she’s interested in joining in on the good times with her friends and guest-starring on “Rise.”

“Oh God, I’d love to,” she told IBT. “That would be fun.”

While she does find it “true” that she could still play a teenager on TV, she doesn’t know if she’ll get the chance to be on “Rise.” In the meantime, she’s just “excited” to start watching the show and cheering her friends on.

While speaking about future TV shows, Robb also mentioned which of her past movie projects she’d love to be adapted for television. She knew immediately which one she’d choose.

“I would love to see ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ become a TV show,” she said. “I know it probably will never happen, but wouldn’t that be exciting? We’d have different candies, different rooms, I think that would be great.”

In the meantime, Robb has a new fantasy-thriller film with Uma Thurman, “Down a Dark Hall,” set to come out later this year.

“Rise” airs on NBC on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST.