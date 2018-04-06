Anne Hathaway recently fired back at haters for fat shaming her. The actress also revealed that she is gaining weight for a movie and that she has no problem with it.

On her Instagram account, the 35-year-old actress shared a video of herself working out with her trainer at the gym. She is wearing her exercise gear in the clip. In her caption, Hathaway addressed her critics and said that if they intend to fat shame her in the coming months, the problem is with them and not her.

This is not the first time that Hathaway is speaking up about her weight and body image. After giving birth to her son, Jonathan, the “Princess Diaries” star acknowledged the fact that new moms are so pressured to get rid of their post-pregnancy weight as soon as possible.

“There is no shame in gaining weight during pregnancy (or ever). There is no shame if it takes longer than you think it will to lose the weight (if you want to lose it at all). There is no shame in finally breaking down and making your own jean shorts because last summer’s are just too dang short for this summer’s thighs. Bodies change. Bodies grow. Bodies shrink. It’s all love (don’t let anyone tell you otherwise),” she wrote (via People).

After posting her body-positive message, the actress spoke with People about how she learned to appreciate her post-pregnancy body.

“I think shape is an ongoing thing in everybody’s life. I’m not trying to recapture something that was. I’m going with what it is now. Some things I guess are the same as they were, and other things are a little bit different. I’m just so proud of what the changes signify. So, there’s no rush to do anything. I’m so happy being here,” she told People.

Hathaway gave birth to Jonathan on March 24, 2016. And it was only on March 9, 2017 that the actress shared her son’s photo on her social media account. In the snap, Jonathan’s back is even turned towards the camera.

