Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain died at the age of 61, CNN reported Friday morning. The Emmy award winner was killed in an apparent suicide.

According to reports, Bourdain was found dead in a hotel room in Strasbourg, France. He was in the city shooting for his series, "Parts Unknown," on CNN. His close friend Eric Ripert, the French chef, found Bourdain unresponsive.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said in a statement Friday morning. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Bourdain, a best-selling food, fiction and nonfiction author, was honored by Peabody Award judges in 2013.

"He's irreverent, honest, curious, never condescending, never obsequious," the judges said. "People open up to him and, in doing so, often reveal more about their hometowns or homelands than a traditional reporter could hope to document."

While accepting the Peabody award, Bourdain said: "We ask very simple questions: What makes you happy? What do you eat? What do you like to cook? And everywhere in the world we go and ask these very simple questions... We tend to get some really astonishing answers."

Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Alcorn