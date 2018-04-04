Jack wants to seek revenge on his dead mother’s former lover in this week’s episode of “A.P. Bio.”

In a sneak peek from Season 1, episode 9 of the NBC comedy, Jack (Glenn Howerton) tells his A.P. Bio class how angry he was that morning when Brandon (Michael Gross) showed up at his house and asked him to commemorate his mom Rosemary’s birthday.

“I have a very icky morning — Top 10 ickiest of all time,” Jack says in the clip. “So I was sitting there, enjoying my shower [when] this old guy shows up at my door unannounced looking to bang my dead mom. As if that isn’t gross enough, the guy’s name is Brandon. We’re talking about old Brandon. This creep shows up at my door inviting me to some sort of crying ritual for my dead mom’s birthday. [I was like], ‘What you’re talking about old Brandon? I don’t need to cry!’”

As usual, Jack asks his students to help him retaliate against Brandon, but their hands are already full of crying robot babies. “What’s with the stupid dolls?” Jack asks his class of the baby dolls they are carrying.

“These are infant simulators from Health class,” Anthony (Eddie Leavy) says.

“These have to be fed, burped, cuddled, [and] changed regularly otherwise they cry,” Marcus (Nick Peine) adds.

Clearly, Sarika (Aparna Brielle) isn’t having fun with the baby dolls. “This project was totally forced upon us,” she comments. “I’m so busy with everything that I already do. I can’t ‘baby’ do it.”

Seeing the infant simulators as a distraction to his mission to get back on old Brandon, Jack tells his students to throw the dolls in the closet. When Sarika points out that they would get an F in Health if they abandoned the dolls, Jack is left with no choice but to talk to Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt) about the project.

Elsewhere in the episode, according to the synopsis for the installment, Stef’s (Lyric Lewis) kindness toward the school janitor, Dale (Ron Funches), sends the wrong signals.

“A.P. Bio” Season 1, episode 9, titled “Rosemary’s Boyfriend,” airs on Thursday, April 5 at 8:30 p.m. EDT on NBC.