Angela Kinsey is set to appear in tonight’s Season 1, episode 10 of “A.P. Bio.”

While details on Kinsey’s role are being kept under wraps, the synopsis for the installment and a tweet from the show’s official Twitter account suggest that the actress will be playing Principal Durbin’s (Patton Oswalt) wife.

According to the synopsis for the episode, Jack (Glenn Howerton) casually gives Durbin some marriage advice. But when Durbin follows it, he gets kicked out of the house by his wife, leaving Jack with no choice but to take him in.

On Wednesday, Patton took to Twitter to tease Kinsey’s guest starring appearance in the installment. “Oh MAN @AngelaKinsey was brilliant in this episode,” the actor tweeted. “But then she always is. Tune in tomorrow! #APBio”

Kinsey is best known for her role as the uptight, religious, cat-loving accountant Angela Martin on the NBC sitcom “The Office.” She also starred on the TBS comedy “Your Family or Mine” and on the Netflix series “Haters Back Off.” On the film side, Kinsey recently appeared in the 2018 comedy flick “Half Magic.” She’s also part of the cast of the 2009 Chris Colfer starrer “Struck by Lightning.”

Photo: NBC/Evans Vestal Ward

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, the A.P. Bio kids tell Jack that if they can get Miles’ (Tom Bennet) DNA, they’ll learn a little biology while pulling off the ultimate revenge.

In the trailer for the episode, the A.P. Bio students appear to have obtained strands of Miles’ hair, much to Jack’s surprise.

“We could frame him for a crime and ruin his life,” Marcus (Nick Peine) tells Jack of what they can do with the hair they got from their teacher’s nemesis.

“It’s like I underestimated you, guys,” a pleased Jack comments.

Asked what their next step would be, Victor answers, “We find a murdered body.”

Unsurprised by Victor’s suggestion, Jack replies, “This is Toledo after all. Spread dead bodies somewhere in this room.”

In addition to Kinsey, Collette Wolfe, who plays Jack ex-girlfriend, Meredith, also guest stars in the installment.

“A.P. Bio” Season 1, episode 10, titled “Durbin Crashes,” airs tonight, April 12 at 8:30 p.m. EDT on NBC. Watch the trailer for the episode below: