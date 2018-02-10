A Maryland woman who claimed to be a psychic managed to scam five customers out of $340,000 over the course of two years, police said.

Gina Marie Marks, 44, pleaded guilty Friday to multiple felony charges of theft. Marks, who went under the name Natalie Miller when working with her clientele, was previously arrested in September 2017 for her swindling efforts at Miami International Airport. She fraudulently obtained money from five individuals by claiming to have the power to cure them of "curses."

"People are racist from gypsies," Marks said of her apparent psychic abilities Friday in court, according to WRC-TV. "They’re racist on my culture. We do have power. We're not allowed to talk about it."

Officials first discovered Marks' illegal activity in May 2016 following an incident with a 26-year-old Chinese immigrant, which resulted in the victim losing more than $80,000. After the Chinese woman learned her boyfriend is married to another woman, she sought out Marks' guidance as she stumbled upon an internet advertisement for "Readings by Natalie."

"She claims that she has the power to fix everything," the 26-year-old victim said in September to WRC-TV. "She claimed that I had some black magic around me, some darkness around me that I needed to be removed. She kept asking me for money and she said she needed more money to do the rituals."

Marks earned cash payments and shopping trips with her clientele's credit cards. However, the self-proclaimed psychic would post pictures of her lavish purchases on social media. Expensive jewelry, purses and clothing, according to WRC-TV.

Marks has a lengthy past in scamming people out of thousands of dollars, investigators said. She previously pleaded guilty to grand theft in 2009 for fraudulently obtaining $65,000 from five women, WTVJ reported. The apparent psychic also acquired more than $500,000 from three additional female clients, which she served one year in prison for and was then required to pay back the victims.

Marks is expected to face up to six years in prison for her scamming crimes. She's scheduled to receive her sentence in August 2018.

