After the successful launch of its first OLED smartphone — the iPhone X — this year, Apple is now looking to introduce its AR/VR glasses to the public. A new patent application from the Cupertino giant is teasing what kind of technology the company is preparing for its technologically advanced spectacles.

Just recently the European Patent Office published a new patent application from Tim Cook’s company, and it is one that details Apple’s plans for its augmented reality glasses. Based on the published document, Apple’s AR glasses could include near-eye displays that are designed to project images close to the user’s eyes.

Patently Apple reports that the patented technology could mean that Apple is developing devices like virtual reality and augmented reality headsets that come with near-eye displays. The devices are said to come with optical elements that would make it possible for wearers to easily and comfortably view what is being shown in the displays.

The implementation of a near-eye display could be pretty challenging. But if done well, Apple could be offering consumers with a very advanced head-mounted device that would allow users to view computer-generated images and real-world objects simultaneously. This could then offer a whole new way for users to view their surrounding environment.

Apple’s near-eye display system, as detailed in the patent application, has a complex structure comprising microprocessors, digital signal processors, image processors, flash storage, read-only memory, random-access memory, various sensors, voice input and even speakers. There’s also mention of wireless circuitry for communication purposes.

Apple may also have very big plans for its AR glasses for the near-eye display system may also include an accelerometer, compass, ambient light sensors, proximity sensors, a scanning laser system and certain components that would enable the device to remotely receive data from other content sources like the Apple TV or any of the company’s iDevices.

Back in October, Cook told The Independent that the display technology required for its AR glasses is pretty challenging to develop and may not be available today. “Today I can tell you the technology itself doesn’t exist to do that in a quality way. The display technology required, as well as putting enough stuff around your face — there’s huge challenges with that.”

However, it’s now clear that Samsung’s biggest rival is already hard at work in developing the things needed to pull off its high-tech spectacles. Besides, though Cook downplayed the rumors about Apple’s AR glasses, he did say back then that they are not the type to “talk about what we’re working on.”

Photo: Reuters/Lucas Jackson