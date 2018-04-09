A report fresh from Taiwan is claiming that Apple could be introducing an iPhone with triple-lens camera on the back in 2019. The report even presented information on the lenses the rumored back camera module could come with.

Economic Daily News reported Monday that Apple wants to move on from the lukewarm response to its iPhone X/8/8 Plus series by introducing a new model with triple back cameras next year. The outlet also pointed out how Apple has been focusing on upgrading the camera specifications of its new iPhones to attract consumers.

According to the news site, the triple-lens rear camera setup would be led by a 12-megapixel lens and would have a 6P lens design with 5x zoom. It should be pointed out that the double-lens camera modules of the iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X have up to 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom.

If the Economic Daily News report turns out to be true, MacRumors says Apple could be following in the footsteps of Huawei who recently announced the P20 Pro handset with three back cameras. The triple-lens setup of the Chinese brand is composed of a 40-megapixel f/1.8 lens, a 20-megapixel f/1.6 monochrome lens and an 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

MacRumors also pointed out the advantage of a triple-lens camera setup over a dual-camera module. The former would have better low-light and overall performance than the latter. Having three lenses would also ensure superb clarity of images, among many other advantages.

Unfortunately, consumers would have to wait a bit longer to see if this plan would come to fruition. For this year, the next-generation iPhones, including the successor to the iPhone X, are expected to have minimal upgrades only. Hence, consumers should not expect a redesign or any significant upgrades to the specs and features of the 2017 lineup.

Photo: Reuters/Stephen Lam