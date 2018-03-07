When Apple launched iPhone X last year, the smartphone’s Face ID feature quickly gained a lot of attention from consumers. It caused some to wonder if the Cupertino giant is bringing the advanced technology to its other products. Interestingly, a new report has surfaced to shed light on this matter.

A report made by Rosenblatt Securities analyst Jun Zhang claims Apple is gearing up for the launch of an iPad Pro device with Face ID in the second quarter of this year, specifically in early June. Zhang says the revamped model will not only come with Face ID, it will also sport slimmer bezels and ditch a physical home button to channel 2017’s iPhone X.

It is being speculated that the new iPad Pro with Face ID will come in 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch size variants. And if Zhang’s report is accurate, then Apple could be unveiling the new models at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is scheduled to take place on June 4-8 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

This isn’t the first time that someone has claimed to have learned about an iPad Pro device with Face ID functionality. Renowned Apple leaker and KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was actually the first one to disclose of Apple’s alleged plans to release an iOS tablet with Face ID this 2018.

On the other hand, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes that Apple’s iPad Pro with Face ID will be launched “a little more than a year” after the current lineup, which was introduced in June 2017. If his statement is accurate, then it’s very likely for the new iPad Pro with Face ID to not launch at WWDC 2018 and instead debut at the tech giant’s annual September event for its new iPhones.

Meanwhile, Apple’s next wave of iPad Pro devices will unlikely come with OLED displays. MacRumors says they will most likely retain LCDs and not use OLED screens because therer are supply, cost and technological issues plaguing the latter. This could be for the better since the inclusion of OLED would significantly increase the pricing of the new devices.

Aside from the new iPad Pro with Face ID models, Apple is also rumored to be releasing a new 9.7-inch iPad this month of March. The more affordable entry is expected to sell for $259, and it will mostly have minor upgrades. As for the iPad mini series, its fate is still uncertain at this point.

Photo: Reuters/Edgar Su