The iPhone SE 2 has been rumored for months now, but it looks like the device isn’t launching this year after all. A new report claims that Apple is solely focusing on releasing three iPhone models this year, and all three will follow the design of the iPhone X.

Case maker Olixar’s sources say that Apple’s iPhones this year will be the largest that the company has ever made. Olixar is so confident in this information that it has already started production on its line of accessories for the trio of iPhones that will be released later this year. The case maker also provided Forbes with schematics for the new phones and the exact measurements of each model's dimensions.

iPhone X - 143.6 x 70.9 mm (5.65 x 2.79-inches)

‘Budget’ iPhone X - 147.12 x 71.52 mm (5.79 x 2.81-inches)

iPhone X Plus - 157.2 x 77.1 mm (6.18 x 3.03-inches)

But what about the iPhone SE 2? It seems like Apple has scrapped its plans of releasing a new version of the iPhone SE this year. Instead, customers will have three new iPhones to choose from this year: the new 5.8-inch iPhone X, a larger 6.1-inch budget-friendly iPhone X and the super-sized 6.5-inch iPhone X. The popular rumor right now is that the 5.8-inch and the 6.5-inch models will have OLED displays, while the 6.1-inch model will have an LCD display.

Should Olixar’s information be trusted? The case maker has a solid track record in the last two years. It has accurately provided information on the designs of the 2017 iPhone X, the Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 8, the Galaxy Note 7 and the iPhone 7. It’s best to classify Olixar’s information as rumor for now, but it truly is worthy of people’s attention.

Why did Apple cancel the iPhone SE 2? Cult of Mac believes that Apple may have not completely canceled the iPhone SE 2 and it may have simply pushed it back to 2019 or even later. It’s also important to point out that canceling development on an iPhone isn’t really that uncommon for Apple. The tech giant typically sticks to its yearly release schedule, but it also has multiple prototypes. Several of these prototypes are canceled in favor of focusing on finished models intended for actual release.

The original iPhone SE was released in 2016 and was intended to be a more affordable option for customers who didn’t want the premium iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus. The last time Apple paid attention to the iPhone SE was in March 2017, when it doubled the model’s storage capacity and completely ditched the 16GB model.

Photo: REUTERS/Stephen Lam