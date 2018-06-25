Ahead of the 2018 Midterm Elections voting in November, Apple launched a new section in Apple News that’s dedicated to highlight numerous reports on governmental office battles across the United States.

Apple announced Monday the new 2018 Midterm Elections section. The tech giant said this section will present all updates on the elections-related happenings across the country. Apple described the section as a “new resource for timely, trustworthy midterm election information” that will feature the “most important reporting and analysis from a diverse set of publishers.”

According to AppleInsider, stories that will be presented in the section will be curated by Apple News editors, and they will include breaking news, highlights and analysis pieces from different news outlets and publishers.

Apple said the new Apple News section will only focus on “well-sourced fact-based stories” from Fox News, Vox and other publishers. It will also include The Washington Post’s “Election Now” dashboard and survey data, Axios’ weekly briefing and Politico’s “Races to Watch” examinations.

The 2018 Midterm Elections section will also come with two special features: The Conversation and On the Ground. The former will collect opinion columns on hot-button issues, while the latter will center on reports about issues affecting local constituents in major electoral races.

"Today more than ever people want information from reliable sources, especially when it comes to making voting decisions. By presenting quality news from trustworthy sources and curating a diverse range of opinions, Apple News aims to be a responsible steward of those conversations and help readers understand the candidates and the issues,” Apple News editor-in-chief Lauren Kern said.

Users can access the new section from the banner across the top of the For You tab in the Apple News app. It can also be accessed via the Top Stories and the Spotlight tabs, according to Patently Apple.



Photo: Reuters/David Gray