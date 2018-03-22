Apple is once again updating its Maps app for iOS devices. The latest version adds transit directions for Albuquerque, New Mexico, providing people residing in or visiting the area with navigation assistance.

MacRumors learned Thursday that the Cupertino giant has started to update its Maps app for iPhones and iPads. The update adds data on various modes of public transportation available in New Mexico’s largest city.

Once the update is installed, users can tap the Transit tab at the bottom of the Maps interface to get transit directions between two locations. The feature will display a series of transit stops, as well as other pertinent information like caution advisories, reroute detour information and fastest route options, among others.

The new iOS Maps update comes with the transit option for ABQ Ride, a local agency that operates buses for commuters within the city. iPhone users may now obtain information on ABQ Ride’s different stops and operations, which is a big help especially to tourists visiting Albuquerque.

Apple has gone a long way since it introduced transit to its Maps app in 2015. Back then, transit data was limited to a number of cities only including Baltimore, Berlin, Boston, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Sydney, Toronto and around 300 cities in China. At present, the feature has expanded to numerous cities in the country and around the world.

The latest Maps version comes more than a week after Apple rolled out an update that added bike-sharing data to the app. After entering a deal with transport information company Ito World, Apple equipped its Maps app with bike-sharing services data in 179 cities across 36 countries.

Meanwhile, Google has also recently updated its Google Maps app to version 4.47, which includes transit data for New York, Hong Kong, Taipei, Paris, Los Angeles, Delhi, Moscow, Singapore, Madrid, Barcelona, Kiev and Budapest. The Mountain View giant also introduced a new feature that allows users to see average wait times at over a million restaurants worldwide.

Photo: Reuters/Beck Diefenbach