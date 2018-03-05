Here’s a thing: the Apple News app provides an easy way to stay informed, but it also could get annoying with the incessant notifications. Fortunately, there’s a way for users to disable notifications for certain channels and here’s a how-to guide to do so.

Apple News is a built-in app for iOS 11 on iPhones and iPads. While it does a great job in aggregating and curating stories and reports from various third-party sources, it could go non-stop in pestering users with the latest updates. So to minimize the alerts the app sends, launch the News app on your iOS device and scroll all the way to the bottom of the “Following” screen. There you shall find the option that says Manage Notifications.

Tap Manage Notifications and this will load a dedicated Notifications page, where all of the channels you follow are displayed. Channels you follow may offer alerts because they are enabled by default, or you enabled them. Also displayed on this page are channels that you do not follow but have alert options.

To disable alerts from certain channels you follow, simply tap the bell icon next to them. A greyed out bell means the alert option for that channel is disabled. If the bell is blue, then the channel is capable of providing you notifications. Hence, a simple tap would solve your problem with channels you don’t want to receive notifications from. Also, you don’t need to worry if you see channels without a bell icon. Such channels do not send alerts at all, according to MacRumors.

If you are the type who is not so keen on following the latest news stories, then you might want to consider disabling Apple News alerts completely. To do so, you need to head to the Settings app of your iPhone or iPad. Then, you scroll down the main list and look for News there. Click on News and tap Notifications. This will lead you to a screen that displays several options for notifications, sounds, badge app icon, lock screen alerts, history and banners.

Toggling off Allow Notifications does the trick in disabling Apple News alerts completely. If you change your mind, you can toggle the option on and just adjust the behavior of alerts by disabling notification sound or preventing alerts from showing up on your iOS 11 device’s lock screen.

Meanwhile, if you simply want to get rid of a source and prevent it from showing up in Apple News, you may do so by tweaking the app itself. After launching the News app, tap the Edit button that’s located in the upper right of the screen. From there, you can tap the red minus icon next to the source you want to disappear from your channels list.

