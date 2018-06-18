Apple partner Foxconn (also called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.) is preparing to launch the first smartphone under the Sharp brand in South Korea later this month.

Etnews reported Monday that Foxconn is entering Korea’s smartphone market with its new handset, the Sharp Aquos S3, through SK Telecom. The Taiwanese company finalized the deal with the local carrier last week.

“This is the first time that Sharp is launching its smartphone in Korea. The handset sports premium design and performance, but the price was lowered by 300,000 won to lower consumer burden,” an SK Telecom senior official said.

The Aquos S3 is launching in Korea with a 390,000 won or US$353 price tag. In other markets, the device is retailing for 450,000 won or US$407. SK Telecom said it is selling the phone online only, but this could change depending on the demand for the handset post-launch.

The Sharp Aquos S3, which is running Android One 8.1, features a 6-inch full HD display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and a 3200 mAh battery. The mid-ranger is also equipped with a dual-camera module that has a 13-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens on its back. Up front, a 16-megapixel selfie camera is placed on its iPhone X-inspired notch.

Foxconn is mostly known in the U.S. as the manufacturer of Apple’s iPhone devices. However, as the world’s largest contract maker of electronics, the company has a long list of clients that includes Sony, Dell and BlackBerry, according to Chicago Tribune.

In 2016, Foxconn acquired Japanese corporation Sharp through a $3.8 billion deal. It then launched its first smartphone series under Sharp, the Aquos S, as per The Investor. The fact that the company is now preparing to launch the Aquos S3 in South Korea could mean that it is also planning to introduce the smartphone lineup in other markets in the future. Foxconn hasn’t confirmed anything though, so it’s best to wait for an official announcement.

