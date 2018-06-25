If a new report is to be believed, Apple could be introducing a more advanced AirPods next year, alongside the next-generation HomePod and an all-new over-ear headphones.

Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with Apple’s plans, that the Cupertino giant has big plans for its audio-device division starting this year. Such effort will lead to the production and launch of a higher-end AirPods, a new HomePod speaker and studio-quality over-ear headphones.

Sources said the new AirPods will come with features not found on the original model. It will have noise cancellation and water resistance, but the latter will mainly protect the device against rain and perspiration. It won’t enable users to swim with the next-generation AirPods.

The same sources disclosed that Apple is figuring out a way to increase the range of AirPods when the wireless earbuds are not nearby an iPhone or iPad. Given all of these new features, it’s very likely for the pair of new earbuds to cost more than the current $159 model.

Apple also has long-term goals for AirPods. One source indicated that the tech giant is internally discussing adding biometric sensors to future versions of AirPods. For instance, they are planning to include a heart-rate monitor so the earbuds will transform into health-related hardware.

Nevertheless, the AirPods sequel that will come out later this year will only have a new chip and support for hands-free Siri activation. Apple is also working on its promised wireless charging case that’s compatible with the AirPower charging mat.

When Apple launched AirPods in 2016, the earbuds went on sale with limited supply following a delay. Apple plans to remedy this issue by shaking up its supply chain. The company will reduce its reliance on smaller hardware maker Inventec Corp. and expand its partnership with bigger manufacturers like Foxconn Technology Group.

Apple is also said to be in the process of developing a new version of its HomePod smart speaker. The music-focused device was praised by many reviewers for its sound quality, but its market performance is apparently disappointing. For the current HomePod device, Apple is also relying on Inventec. For the next-generation HomePod that’s expected to launch next year, the company is looking for other partners.

Finally, Apple is reportedly working on a deal with Primax Electronics Ltd. subsidiary Tymphany for new over-ear headphones. Sources said the device will directly compete with models from Bose Corp. and Sennheiser and will use the Apple branding because it is going to be the higher-end alternative to the Beats line.

Samsung’s biggest rival originally planned to launch the over-ear headphones by the end of this year. Unfortunately, the device has been delayed due to development challenges. Apple is now hoping to launch the device as early as next year. A spokesperson for Apple declined to comment on the leaked information.

Photo: Reuters/Beck Diefenbach