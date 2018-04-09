Update 4/9/17 8:30 a.m.: Apple has now announced the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8 and 8 Plus handsets via a press release. The devices will be available to order starting Tuesday, April 10. The original story about the leaked Virgin Mobile memo is still found below.

IBTimes reported last month that Apple could be reviving its (PRODUCT)RED series of iPhones this year after spotting a leak on Twitter. Now it seems the leaked info may be telling the truth because an internal Virgin Mobile memo is saying that (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8 and 8 Plus handsets are launching this Monday.

Apple Insider reported over the weekend that it has obtained a copy of an internal memo that was intended for Virgin Mobile employees. According to the news outlet, the note says (PRODUCT)RED versions of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus could launch as early as this Monday and preorders could become available immediately. The memo also claims the phones will not start shipping until later this month.

Because the leaked memo specifically mentions iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, it’s unlikely for the iPhone X to get a red color version. The reason for this could be the material used in building the 10th anniversary iPhone. The iPhone X apparently has a stainless steel band around the edges and steel requires a different coloring process compared to the aluminum used on the yearly upgrades.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the veracity of the leaked memo, so it’s best to remain skeptical. The Cupertino giant’s website usually goes down ahead of a new product announcement. So if Apple’s online store goes down this morning, then it could only mean that the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are showing up once the site comes back.

Apple introduced the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and 7 Plus on March 21, 2017 and launched them three days later. The red versions of last year’s flagships were made in support of Apple’s partner, (RED). Every purchase of the two devices contributed to the Global Fund used in supporting HIV/AIDS programs.

Last September, Apple quietly discontinued the sale of (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and 7 Plus from its online store. The move wasn’t publicly announced, but it did not come as a shock because the red iPhones were limited edition devices.

Photo: Reuters/China Stringer Network