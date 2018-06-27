A new report from Taiwan claims Apple is releasing a new AirPods case that’s capable of wirelessly charging iPhones later this year. The report has since received a lot of criticisms, but there’s no way of verifying its information since Apple always remains mum when it comes to its upcoming products.

Nikkei reported Tuesday that it has learned from an industry source familiar with Apple’s plans about a new AirPods wireless charging case that’s also able to wirelessly charge Apple’s smartphones. The anonymous source further claims that the case will likely hit the market by the end of 2018.

“The product could be available as soon as the end of this year. However, the schedule is still subject to change,” the source said. The rumored case will reportedly help realize chief designer Jony Ive’s vision of a “truly wireless future,” since Apple is also releasing its highly anticipated AirPower wireless charging mat soon.

When Apple introduced the AirPower last year, it simply said that the charging mat will be capable of rejuvenating its devices, including iPhones, Apple Watch smartwatches and the upcoming wireless charging case for AirPods. It didn’t mention anything about creating a new AirPods case that also doubles as an iPhone charger.

The idea of launching an AirPods charging case that can also refuel iPhones seems far-fetched, according to several tech sites. 9To5Mac pointed out that it’s impossible for an AirPods case, which has a tiny battery, to be able to charge an iPhone device that has a bigger battery. For comparison, the iPhone X has a 2716 mAh battery, while the current AirPods case has a 398 mAh battery.

Another aspect that’s baffling tech sites is how the AirPods case will be positioned in order for it to wirelessly charge an iPhone. It would be awkward to balance an iOS phone over the smaller case. If the case will be placed on top of the iPhone, then the smartphone should be positioned face-down just so its battery could wirelessly charge with the help of the case.

MacRumors is also hesitant to believe Nikkei’s source, but it speculates that the Taiwanese outlet may have committed a mistake here. The Apple-centric news site wonders if the correct information pertains to iPhone devices getting the ability to wirelessly transfer power to the upcoming AirPods charging case. The site also surmised that Nikkei may have mistranslated the fact that both the latest iPhones and the new AirPods charging case will be compatible with the AirPower.

As usual, Apple is mum on the reports and leaks about its upcoming products. Gizmodo said it will only believe Nikkei’s source once it sees the new AirPods charging case debut alongside the new iPhones at Apple’s annual fall event.

