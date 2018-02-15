Apple has now added Apple Watch Series 3 to its online store for refurbished products. It’s the perfect time for consumers to get their hands on the 2017 installment of Apple’s famous wearable series.

The Cupertino giant updated its online refurbished store on Valentine’s Day to include Apple Watch Series 3 models. This marks the first time that Apple is selling the September 2017 iteration via its online store.

Apple added two version of the GPS-only Apple Watch Series 3 to its refurbished store. There’s the 38mm Gold Aluminum Apple Watch Series 3 with Pink Sand Sport Band and the 42mm Space Gray Aluminum model with Black Sport Band. The former is priced at $279, down from $329, while the latter costs $309, down from $359.

It appears many Apple fans anticipated the release of the Apple Watch Series 3 models on Apple’s online store for refurbished products. All units apparently sold out in a matter of hours, mainly thanks to the $50 discount, as per MacRumors.

For those who are eager to purchase a refurbished Series 3 smartwatch, they shouldn’t wait too long since Apple refreshes its stocks on a regular basis. It’s also worth noting that the refurbished models could soon include the LTE versions as well as those with stainless steel or ceramic cases.

For those who are skeptical about the thought that what they are getting isn’t brand-new, the iPhone X maker exerts a lot of effort in rigorously refurbishing its products. The process involved is extensive to ensure that the products are good as new, if not better. Each product is inspected, repaired, cleaned and repackaged. All refurbished Apple Watch models come in a new white box that also houses a Magnetic Charging Cable.

What’s also good about buying the Apple Watch Series 3 from Apple’s refurbished store is the fact that they come with a one-year warranty, which can be extended with an AppleCare+ purchase. Hence, they really are good as new.

Apple Watch Series 3 is the installment that was launched alongside iPhone 8 last September. Compared to its predecessors, the new iteration boasts of a faster dual-core S3 processor and Apple’s W2 chip that ensures 85 percent faster Wi-Fi. Series 3 is also the only iteration with an LTE variant.

Photo: Reuters/John Gress