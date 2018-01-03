Those who have an Apple Watch, might get stuck in zoom mode without any idea on how to get out of it, or might not know how to enable the feature in the first place.

Apple rolled out the Apple Watch in 2015. The iPhone company released its latest wearable, the Apple Watch Series 3 in September. The Series 3 is priced at $329 for the standard Wi-Fi version and $399 for the LTE cellular model.

The device's zoom feature is a bit tricky at first, but is pretty simple and useful after learning how to use it.

How To Enable Zoom On Apple Watch

To use the zoom feature on the Apple Watch, users first have to enable the setting on their device or on the iPhone app. The zoom option allows users to zoom in, use their fingers to move around the screen and use their fingers to drag and change the zoom.

To enable the zoom feature on the Apple Watch users must:

Press on the Digital Crown to view app menu Find and tap on Settings logo Scroll down to General Scroll down to Accessibility Tap on Zoom Turn Zoom on

To enable the Apple Watch zoom mode through an iPhone users must:

Go to the Apple Watch app Scroll down and tap on General Scroll down and select Accessibility Select Zoom option under Vision category Turn the Zoom toggle on

How To Zoom In On The Apple Watch Screen

Unfortunately, it’s not so simple to use the zoom feature on the Apple Watch when users are new to the device. People are used to zooming in or out on devices by simply using two fingers moving inwards or outwards. For the Apple Watch, users have to incorporate an additional step.

To zoom in on the Apple Watch, users can:

Double tap on the Apple Watch screen with two fingers to zoom in. The zoom feature will work even if the device is locked with a passcode. Users can then drag with two fingers to move around the display screen. A box should appear on the side of the screen showing the area in which the user is zoomed in on.

How To Change Zoom Level, Get Out Of Zoom Mode On Apple Watch

Users can change the zoom level on the Apple Watch while on Zoom mode. To change the zoom level, users can double tap on the screen with two fingers and slide.

Apple Watch owners can also change the zoom level on their iPhone by:

Opening the Apple Watch app Scroll down to General Select Accessibility Tap on Zoom Manually adjust the maximum zoom level

To get out of zoom mode on the Apple Watch, users only have to tap the device’s display twice. The screen should go back to normal afterwards.