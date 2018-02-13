A St. Louis, Missouri, woman's video showing police accusing her and a friend of dining and ditching at an Applebee's the previous night has gone viral on social media as racial profiling claims against the now-fired manager and employees has temporarily closed the Independence, Missouri, restaurant.

Alexis Brison posted a video to Facebook earlier this week showing the exchange between several cops and the two women eating at the Applebee's chain restaurant, WTSP-TV reported. Brison says that an hour into the meal, several police arrived and accused them of not paying after eating at the same Applebee's the previous night. Brison's post claims the female restaurant manager was seeking a "skinny girl and a girl who wore makeup" before calling police to report them as the previous night's dine-and-ditch duo.

Throughout the video, the police can be heard attempting to weigh the manager's accusation against the flabbergasted response of the two women at the table. "Put yourself in my shoes, what would you do?" asks the officer. The shaky cell phone video alternates between showing appetizers on the table, the police officer and a mall security guard.

"Especially in black history month black people cannot continue to be treated this way. My friend and I were shopping at the independence center in independence, Missouri (Near Kansas City), when we were done we decided to get a bite to eat at Applebee’s. About an hour into out dinner we were approached by a Independence police officer, a mall cop, and the restaurant manager. We were told that we were accused of eating and not paying for CHICKEN the day before (dining and dashing)," reads Briton's Facebook video post from Saturday.

Brison said the dispute with police recorded in the 9-minute video was a "clear example of racial profiling."

The restaurant has also been temporarily shut down in the wake of the racially-charged video.

"After being mocked, humiliated, and embarrassed we were asked to pay for our food, leave, and not come back. After leaving, calls were made to the restaurant and the manager stated that our accuser remembered that there was a SKINNY girl and a girl who wore MAKEUP," continued Brison's post.

"In 2018 is this really what we’re debased to? Our weight and whether or not we wore makeup. She could not recognize any facial features or any defining characteristics," her post continued. "This is a clear example of RACIAL PROFILING that should not be stood for. Just because we are black does not mean we are all criminals and I will not be treated as such."