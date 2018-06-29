The rumors of Apple launching dual-SIM iPhones are back once again. A report fresh from China claims the iPhone X successor and the other 2018 models launching this coming September could feature dual-SIM, dual-standby (DSDS) technology.

Chinese news outlet 21st Century Business Herald reported on Thursday that Apple’s next-generation iPhones could come with two SIM card trays. One of which is said to be the Apple SIM card tray, while the other is believed to be the conventional tray for general SIM cards.

The Herald does not have a good track record when it comes to leaks pertaining to Apple products. However, it’s important to note that the site is claiming that the dual-SIM iPhones will only launch in China. Since Apple SIMs aren’t available there, the Cupertino giant has reportedly decided to equip the Chinese models with the conventional SIM card trays.

DSDS technology will add a big advantage to the Chinese models. It will give users the ability to travel to different areas without having to swap SIM cards. Many consumers in China switch cellular providers when they go to other provinces. Therefore, they will find the dual-SIM iPhones useful in these situations.

Rumors of Apple launching dual-SIM iPhones aren’t new at all. There have been reports about these models ever since the iPhone 7 came out. It would be great news to fans if Apple does release new iPhone models with dual-SIM trays

Apple is rumored to launch three new iPhone models this fall. The Chinese report does not say if all three models coming to China will have DSDS technology. However, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said that there’s a possibility for the 6.1- and 6.5-inch iPhone models to launch with dual-SIM trays, as pointed out by AppleInsider. But he did not say if these models are only China-bound

As usual, Apple is tightlipped when it comes to its upcoming products. It does not comment or react to rumors and simply wait for the big unveiling event to publicly release official information about its new iPhones. So fans are encouraged to stay tuned for Apple’s big launch event in September.

