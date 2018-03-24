Apple is said to be introducing a new iPad tablet next week. The iOS device, rumored to feature a 9.7-inch screen, will reportedly have support for Apple Pencil because it is aimed at the education sector.

Apple Insider reported Friday that it has seen a new research note from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, saying a new iPad is set for launch at Apple’s upcoming education-centric “Field Trip” event on March 27, Tuesday, at Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago, Illinois. Kuo is expecting very strong demand for the new tablet that’s banking on Apple Pencil compatibility to attract consumers in the educational and commercial markets.

The 9.7-inch iPad is reportedly an affordable entry despite having support for the Apple Pencil peripheral. Kuo predicts the device could account for 70 percent of iPad sales this year. In effect, this could also increase the sales of Apple Pencil and boost the bottom lines of suppliers Compal, Unimicron, Unitech and Simplo.

Apple Pencil is a peripheral that serves as a drawing and writing tool for compatible Apple devices. The $99 device features advanced sensors for tilt and pressure sensitivity, allowing it to work just like a real pencil. Previous reports speculated that a new Apple Pencil could be in the works and that the next-generation peripheral could have a magnetic system, which would allow it to easily attach to the side of an iPad.

Apple is going back to its roots by introducing a new low-cost iPad for the education sector. The event next Tuesday will mark the first time that the Cupertino giant is unveiling a new product designed for the educational market since 2012 when the company introduced a designing tool for its famous tablet series, as pointed out by Bloomberg.

Aside from having Apple Pencil support, the new iPad — expected to be the cheapest tablet from Apple yet — is going to come with a new software for the classroom, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity. There are no specific details about the software available as of late. Apple also declined to confirm the existence of the software.

It appears Apple is once again determined to conquer the educational market after seeing the success of Google and Microsoft in the recent years. The other two companies have established their presence in the academic community by offering inexpensive laptops and tablets. Apple now wants to clinch the same success by targeting students and teachers alike with its new iPad.

Photo: Reuters/John Gress