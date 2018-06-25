When Apple introduced macOS Mojave at the Worldwide Developers Conference earlier this month, the tech giant focused on the update’s new features, such as the new dark mode, Desktop Stacks and the new Gallery View in Finder, among others. It did mention changes to the Safari browser, but it mostly focused on the ability to block social networks from tracking users.

Interestingly, the Safari browser will also block extensions from third-party servers once macOS Mojave arrives. A MacRumors Forums thread that started over the weekend has details on the change that’s about to take place in the Safari browser.

According to user Johannnn, Apple is blocking third-party Safari extensions in macOS Mojave, so that it could protect its users from malicious extensions designed to harvest personal data, like passwords. Only extensions available on the official Apple Safari extension website will be allowed to run since they have been verified by the Cupertino giant.

Apple is believed to stop accepting submissions from third-party developers to its extension website later on, so users of certain extensions not found on the website should contact the developers and ask them to have their extensions verified by Apple as soon as possible. In the near future, Apple will only accept submissions that are marked as “Safari app extensions,” which means they are extensions to existing apps in the macOS App Store.

Johannnn maintained that while some may see this as Apple’s way of earning more because App Store submissions require a developer ID that costs money, this is actually another strategy to ensure that users are protected from browser attacks and a move to keep users’ personal data private and safe.

The thread has prompted other Mac users to share their opinions on the change that Apple is implementing in macOS Mojave. A user named redheeler said the change will have an impact on the availability of useful extensions since paying $99 per year to host a free extension is very expensive and isn’t worth it for developers of extensions with a small number of users. Another user named MTW claimed the change will make Safari less useful even though it would improve the browser’s security.

