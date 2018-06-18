The next major software update for iPhones will come with a feature that precisely locates 911 calls, so that first responders can quickly find people who are in need of help.

Bloomberg reported Monday that the Cupertino giant is partnering with New York-based RapidSOS to include this feature in iOS 12. CEO Tim Cook claims this new service is the “best available technology” that will help first responders with their work.

At present, iPhones utilize a technology called HELO (Hybirdized Emergency Location) to determine the location of an iPhone caller. The technology makes use of GPS and WiFi connectivity, as well as signal from local cell towers. The upcoming feature will be better than this because RapidSOS’s system is more precise.

“Communities rely on 911 centers in an emergency, and we believe they should have the best available technology at their disposal. When every moment counts, these tools will help first responders reach our customers when they most need assistance,” Cook said.

The upcoming feature will be able to automatically share location data of 911 callers with first responders in real-time. This means responders won’t have a hard time locating those who need help as the crisis develops, according to AppleInsider.

“911 [operators] do extraordinary work managing millions of emergencies with little more than a voice connection. We are excited to work with Apple to provide first responders a new path for accurate, device-based caller location using transformative Next Generation 911 technology,” RapidSOS CEO Michael Martin said.

Apple’s decision to add RapidSOS’s technology to its next major software update for iPhones was actually driven by the Federal Communications Commission’s new rule that requires phone carriers to be able to locate emergency callers within 50 meters 80 percent of the time. The rule is set to be implemented in 2021.

Apple isn’t the only one who thought of tapping RapidSOS ahead of the rule’s implementation. Back in February, Google tested RapidSOS’s emergency location technology. Unfortunately, the search engine giant has not announced a formal rollout of the service to its Android operating system.

