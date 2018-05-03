John Cena and Nikki Bella may have announced their break up weeks ago, but the WWE star is still hurting over the split.

After he and his fiancée called off their wedding and ended their six-year relationship weeks ahead of their wedding date, Cena revealed he still thinks about the “Total Divas” star.

During an interview with E! News, the “Bumblebee” actor admitted he has had a tough time getting over Bella but is using an inspirational quote from Walt Whitman’s “O Me! O Life!” to help him make it through his tough time.

“‘The powerful play goes on and you get to contribute a verse.’ I love that Whitman quote. Life is sometimes tough, but it’s life and it goes on,” he said.

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“Nicole knows I love her and I miss her, but that is what it is. And I’m still here, still going—and I choose to go,” he added.

Although Cena admits he is still reeling over the split, it seems the wrestler is in the processing of moving on and has learned from his experience. “If anything, just try to take away what went wrong.”

The star went on to say it is important to “enjoy the good times you had with the person that you love.”

In April, sources told People the relationship ended after Cena got cold feet ahead of the couple’s spring wedding date.

“She never gave him an ultimatum. He talked a really good game about having changed, about having his priorities straight, about knowing what’s important, and that it was her. But as the day got closer, it was like he just went back to who he’s always been — which is someone who puts himself first, always,” the insider said.

“He’s an incredibly dedicated, driven, ambitious guy. And for the longest time, he said he didn’t think he had room in his life for a spouse or kids. It seems like in the end that was still the truth,” the source added.

Signs of relationship trouble for Cena and Bella first surfaced in January when the “Total Bellas” Season 3 trailer featured the couple discussing the idea of calling off their wedding. On April 15, Bella shared an Instagram post announcing their break up.

Bella and Cena planned to walk down the aisle on May 5.

Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images