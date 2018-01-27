The early aughts seem to be making a comeback in a big way—with the potential reunion of the Jonas Brothers seeming more and more likely with each passing day.

The famous brothers—Kevin, Joe and Nick—who broke up as a band back in 2013, have been dropping several hints and clues that seem to suggest 2018 will see them rebooting their familial music act, something that is sending fans in a frenzy.

While they aren't confirming anything, the signs are definitely pointing towards the possibility that the brothers are getting back together. Here's all of the evidence so far:

They Re-Activated Their Instagram Account

The move that set the whole rumor mill in motion came in the form of the brothers reactivating their band Instagram account earlier this month. Though they haven't updated it with any new photos (the most recent image on the page is from before their break-up), the fact that they randomly rebooted their social media presence as a band led to questions. All three have their own individual pages on social media, and Joe is also featured on his new band, DNCE's Instagram page as well.

They Featured In A "Family Reunion" Photo

Family reunion. A post shared by Ryan Liestman (@ryanliestman) on Jan 15, 2018 at 3:50pm PST

Though it could have simply just been the brothers reuniting to hang out with some old friends, a photo which surfaced on Instagram around the same time as the rebooted social media presence sent fans into another spiral. The image, shared by band member Ryan Liestman, shows them all together again and features a caption of "Family Reunion." This had fans wondering if they were preparing to announce a world reunion tour.

Nick Didn't Deny It In An Interview

In an interview with W Magazine before his John Varvatos Fashion show, youngest brother Nick didn't quite deny that a reunion was possible, seemingly shrugging off the possibility it would happen soon when asked, but admitting there was a chance it was on the table.

"There is a lot of talk of that," he said. "I mean, it is not happening right now. Never say never, I think that there is some great things happening in all of our lives individually still and we are all focusing on that at the moment."

Of course, among the things they are each working on individually are their individual music careers (Nick has made waves as a solo artist while Joe is finding success with DNCE), and planning Joe's wedding to fiancée Sophie Turner, who stars on "Game of Thrones," while Kevin focuses on some acting and reality TV show appearances while raising his daughters, Alena and Valentina, with his wife, Danielle).

They Reunited A Second Time In A Telling Photo

A post shared by Kevin Jonas (@kevinjonas) on Jan 26, 2018 at 3:54pm PST

The brothers all recently reunited once more for Nick's show, and a photo that Joe and Kevin both shared to their personal social media accounts once again sent fans into a frenzy, especially since it gave off an impression like an album cover.

Until they confirm it for themselves however, fans will just have to keep guessing.

