Justin Theroux was recently spotted hanging out with his former “Parks and Recreations” co-star Aubrey Plaza.

According to People, the two actors strolled in New York City before heading to Theroux’s apartment. A source said that they discussed a potential film project. However, fans are convinced that Theroux and Plaza could be dating.

Two weeks ago, Theroux was also linked to Petra Collins after the two were photographed biking in the Big Apple. In February, Theroux shared a photo of himself and Collins wearing uniquely designed t-shirts. Collins is an artist and a photographer.

Theroux and Jennifer Aniston announced their split on Feb. 15. In their joint statement, the estranged couple said that they have separated at the end of last year, but wanted to keep things private.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, another source confirmed that Theroux is still single. “He’s just doing his thing. He eats at the same time, goes to the same places, and hangs with the same people,” the source said.

The actor has also been staying in his home in New York, and there were some rumors suggesting that this was one of the reasons behind his split from Aniston. The “Horrible Bosses” star recently showed off her new home in Los Angeles, and she reportedly doesn’t want to relocate to New York.

“He much prefers being in New York and that’s been a major issue for them for a long time. Justin has a very diverse friend group, and he likes that they’re not all in the industry. He’s friends with people in the restaurant world, writers, comedians, artists, tattoo artists. It’s an eclectic group and he doesn’t have that type of network in LA,” the source told Entertainment Tonight.

