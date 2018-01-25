Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin’s fling isn’t over just yet. The couple, who reportedly took a step back from their romance earlier this month, seems to be giving their relationship another try.

The model was spotted attending her rumored boyfriend’s basketball game Wednesday night, where she showed her support by cheering his team, the Los Angeles Clippers, on.

Jenner was quite animated throughout the game and was even seen looking upset after one of the plays, according to E! News.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashian” star’s attendance at the game comes after Griffin was spotted out on what looked to be a date with another woman.

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Sources told People the basketball player looked very cozy during their dinner date at the trendy eatery, Soho Malibu, where they reportedly held hands.

“It was so subtle. They seemed very low-key together, and their holding hands looked entirely natural. They looked like they were really comfortable with each other, and they were definitely not calling any attention to themselves and the little bit of PDA that they shared,” an onlooker said.

Earlier this month, a source told E! News Jenner and Griffin had a casual relationship and insisted they “were never serious.”

The insider revealed the two were just having a good time together. “They were hanging out, but both knew that it wasn’t going to be a long-term exclusive relationship.”

“They are still in contact and hangout here and there when they are both in town because they truly have a lot of fun together. Kendall always says that Blake makes her laugh and that’s why she loves being around him,” the source added.

At the time, another insider claimed that “things have slowed down in the past month or so,” but it seems like the two are picking their relationship back up.

Sources told the media outlet the two were on good terms when they decided to slow things down. “There was nothing that caused this specifically and they will always be friends,” the insider explained.

While Griffin has had his hands full with his basketball career and two children, Jenner reportedly “has a lot on her plate and isn’t really looking for a serious relationship.”

Only time will tell whether these two will have better luck with their romance the second time around.

Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images