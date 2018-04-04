Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s zodiac signs suggest possible troubles in their marriage in the future.

Markle is a Leo since her birthday is on Aug. 4, 1981, and Prince Harry is a Virgo with his Sept. 15, 1984 birthday. Suzie Kerr Wright, a psychic and astrologer, told Good Housekeeping, “Their sun signs fall one after the other so they’re not necessarily a good or bad match. However, I haven’t seen such beautiful synastry – love and relationship astrology – in a long time.”

Even though Markle and Prince Harry could face some problems in the future, fellow astrology Jennifer Racioppi said that their marriage will last because of the qualities of a Leo and a Virgo.

“As a Leo, Meghan’s a natural leader who holds incredible social grace and emotional intelligence. She’s socially aware, relationship oriented, and operates out of a sense of justice, which will help her navigate the nuances of royal life,” she explained.

“Prince Harry, being a Virgo, is precise with his choices. He also has a Taurus moon, indicating that when he makes a choice he’s fully committed,” Racioppi added.

Meanwhile, Markle and Prince Harry are very passionate about helping other people, and this is one of the things that draw them closer to each other.

“Virgos, like Harry, is always trying to ‘fix’ others and Leos, like Meghan, are genuinely caring people who love to build others up. If they continue to stay focused on helping others, they’ll make a dynamic team,” Wright said.

But the royal couple also has a major difference. Markle is more of a social butterfly, and Prince Harry is quite private and prefers to keep things to himself

“Meghan’s Libra moon indicates that she is sociable and a peacemaker. She needs to hash out problems by talking through them. Prince Harry’s moon, on the other hand, is exalted or comfortable in Taurus, which means that he’s more practical and less comfortable with change,” Wright explained.

Prince Harry and Markle are scheduled to tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19. The couple, who have only known each other for about two years, will definitely get to know one another better in the coming months.

Photo: Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images