Following the controversial events that took place during “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10, it looked as if Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak would never be friends again. Although the ladies may not be besties just yet, it appears the Bravo stars are finally on good terms with one another.

Nene and Kim have a long history of being frenemies. The stars initially started off on good terms during the earlier seasons of the reality show. As the series progressed, however, some of their fights were riddled with unforgivable threats and insults.

However, after learning Nene’s husband, Gregg Leakes was diagnosed with cancer, the women put their differences aside to support him. On Wednesday, Nene shared an Instagram photo of several products from Kim’s beauty brand, Kashmere Kollections, and thanked the “Don’t Be Tardy” star for sending her some freebies.

“What can I say other than THANK YOU! Thank you @kimzolciakbiermann for your thoughtful gift! Opening your box is like Christmas! Just all kinds of goodies,” she wrote.

Kim apparently reached out to Nene after the star announced her husband was battling cancer on June 14. After receiving well wishes, Nene thanked everyone for reaching out to her and surprised fans when she mentioned her longtime frenemy was one of the many people who offered her support.

“We have been so overwhelmed with the outpouring of love, support, thoughtfulness and prayers. Some of you have educated us on cleanses, diets and holistic health care. We wouldn’t know some of these things if it wasn’t for the reach we have been blessed to have. So far, Gregg is doing great! He feels good with the exception of not being able to eat a lot,” she wrote.

“Thank you so much to the ladies I work with and have worked with in the past for sending gifts, love, and just good ole words for encouragement,” she continued.

“We hope you all know that this really means a lot,” Nene wrote, ending the lengthy post with a red heart emoji.

On “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10, Kim shared a video of a roach crawling around in Nene’s bathroom which resulted in the Swagg Boutique owner accusing her co-star of racism. Although the ladies had a hostile reunion, which ended with Kim in tears, it appears they have put the past behind them, for now.

