Paris Hilton might be walking down the aisle soon.

According to Page Six, Hilton is already engaged to her boyfriend Chris Zylka. An onlooker told the news outlet that the 36-year-old socialite shared the great news with her friends at the 1Oak pop-up in Aspen, Colorado on Friday night. “Paris was running around with her ring, telling everybody they are engaged. She looked really happy,” the witness said.

Paris has yet to confirm the news, but her friends reportedly think that the former reality TV star was planning a big announcement soon.

While the “Stars Are Blind” songstress hasn’t posted anything about the engagement on social media yet, Hilton took to Twitter on Saturday to gush about Zylka. “Never in a million years did I think I would find someone so completely perfect for me. Someone who would make me happier than I ever dreamed I could be. Someone that would touch my life so profoundly & give me a whole new reason to breathe,” Paris tweeted along with a black-and-white photo of her and the “Leftovers” alum.

News that Hilton and Zylka are dating was first reported by Us Weekly last February. “They are head over heels for each other, they have never been happier and they make the perfect couple,” a source close to the pair told the news outlet at the time.

The following month, Hilton told E! News that she’s confident that Zylka is “the one.” “I’ve never been surer of anything in my life,” she said when asked about her relationship with the 32-year-old “The Amazing Spider-Man” actor. “He’s so incredible in every way. We’ve actually been friends for a really long time, like the past six years. We just now started being serious in the past few months and it’s really just changed my life in so many ways and brought so much happiness to my life. I feel so safe and he’s so special. We’re best friends and we’re together every minute. I don’t know what else I could ask for. He’s perfect for me.”

Prior to dating Zylka, Hilton previously had a relationship with businessman Thomas Gross, Greek billionaire Stavros Niarchos, Backstreet Boy member Nick Carter and “Hills” star Doug Reinhardt. Zylka, meanwhile, was previously engaged to model Hanna Beth. He also dated “Pretty Little Liars” actress Lucy Hale.

