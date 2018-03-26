Kenya Moore’s husband Marc Daly finally made his debut on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” on Sunday night. However, some people didn’t seem impressed with his highly anticipated appearance.

Cast member Shereé Whitfield made a few comments that didn’t sit well with the former Miss USA, and following the episode, the two Bravo stars appear to be in a Twitter feud over it.

In Season 10, episode 17, Kenya hosted a PSA event about domestic violence. Although she initially told her cast members her husband would be a no-show at the event, he surprised his wife by appearing.

When Marc met Shereé, the reality star commented on his nose ring by saying she was interested in getting one. However, in her confessional, Shereé made a shady comment explaining it has been years since she has seen a man with a nose ring.

Although Kenya didn’t directly respond to diss, after the episode, she retweeted a fan who called out Shereé, who is dating Tyrone Gilliams. The former Penn State basketball player is serving time in federal prison.

“A woman dating a man in prison really shouldn’t make down low jokes,” the fan wrote.

On Monday, Shereé seemingly responded to the comment. “Everybody seems to b so bothered by me and Tyrone...being married to a man living another life is not a relationship either!! #sweeparoundyourowndoorsteps #yourhouseaintclean,” Shereé tweeted.

The star’s “RHOA” bestie Kim Zolciak, later supported the star’s defensive message. “Can I get an Amen!!” she replied to the post.

Shereé went on to reveal she will no longer let people get away with talking negatively about her.

“I’m so over ppl thinking they can play dirty and talk reckless and b immune....well, ur NOT! I’ve allowed many things to b said and tweeted over the years w/o a response but lately....#Igottime,” she added.

This season, Shereé has been sharing the details about her romance with Gilliams, who was reportedly imprisoned for a blue collar crime.

The relationship has received mixed reactions from several of her “RHOA” cast members but this time around, it doesn’t seem like she will let them get away with criticizing her decisions.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EDT on Bravo.