Fans were shocked to learn Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber got back together in 2017 following her break up with The Weeknd. However, in 2018, it looks like the couple has decided to keep their relationship low profile.

The two first began dating back in 2010, but after a few years of a very public romance — and several break ups in between — the two seemingly broke things off for good in 2014.

Surprisingly, Gomez and Bieber gave their love another shot last year, but sources insist they are “laying low” this time around. The couple was spotted out together on Wednesday, marking the first time they have been photographed with each other since Jan. 3.

Sources told E! News that Gomez has been away in New York City “working on several projects” involving her new music and campaigns while Bieber has remained in Los Angeles.

Despite being across the country from one another, the two maintained constant contact. “Justin was in LA while she was gone, but they were in communication and are still very much together,” the insider revealed.

“They have been laying low as a couple in public but keep in contact at all hours of the day,” the source added.

Ever since Bieber and Gomez got back together, those close to them have noticed a change in their dynamic. “Everyone around them knows how much they mean to each other and they are truly on a great path together.”

“They are basically emotionally inseparable and attached,” the insider confessed.

Although Bieber is reportedly “still proving himself” to Gomez’s mother Mandy Teefey, who has had reservations about her daughter reuniting with the troubled pop star, his family “loves” the “Wolves” singer.

“This time around, Justin is behaving like a gentlemen and showing how much he cares about her,” a source told the media outlet.

In fact, insiders believe Bieber’s new behavior can change the romance for the better. “He’s is a lot more open about his feelings towards Selena, which has been a big sign of him maturing.”

When the couple reunited in Los Angeles this week, the two attended church and then headed over to the “Purpose” singer’s hockey game. Gomez and Bieber seemed to enjoy their date night together, but the photographs might be the last paparazzi may be able to snap of the newly private couple.

Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images