If there’s anything that could get the Spice Girls back together, of course it would be a royal wedding.

There’s been much talk recently about the group reuniting, whether for a full tour, new music or just a few shows, but nothing’s been as close to official as this. Member Mel B seemingly revealed on “The Real” on Tuesday that all five girls have been invited to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s upcoming May wedding.

After being asked during the broadcast if she knew of anyone who was going, Mel B shared that she was actually attending. And not just her, but all of the Spice Girls. While she tried not to divulge too much information, she did share that it was a “proper” royal invitation.

With news of the ladies reuniting at the event, the next important question arrived: Will the group be performing at the reception?

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

While Mel B only got the chance to get out the words, “I swear, I’m just, like,” before the women of “The Real” jumped for joy and exclaimed that the Spice Girls are performing, it seems like they might’ve guessed correctly.

Though co-host Adrienne Bailon explained that “she didn’t say it, but [the hosts] did,” Mel B didn’t deny it. Instead, she responded by throwing all over her papers into the air and stating that she needed to go because she’s going to get fired.

All of this comes just a few weeks after a source told The Sun that “Geri [Horner] suggested the royal wedding is a fantastic opportunity, and that they should offer to perform at the reception.” The insider continued to reveal to the outlet that Horner had “been told Meghan was a big fan of Spice Girls and the wedding fits perfectly with Geri’s idea that the reunion should be very British.”

As the weeks go by, it seems like Horner’s plan might be coming true. First, the group reunited at the start of February to discuss future opportunities. Then, Mel B confirmed all of the women received wedding invitations and now that just leaves only the official confirmation of a reunion performance to be made.