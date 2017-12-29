Post Malone’s hit song “Rockstar” features 21 Savage, but originally there were a couple different vocals on the track. A version of the song with Joey Bada$$ and T-Pain on it leaked this week, prompting T-Pain to take to Twitter to explain that it’s not a remix at all, but actually the original version of the song.

“That’s the original,” the artist replied to a fan asking about the leaked tune on Thursday. “They took me off. And put 21 on. Me and Joey had it first.”

Later, Joey jumped in to help clarify the situation.

“This is facts... I actually co-wrote the song w post,” he tweeted. “Quietly got my first #1 off that, more ghostwriting in 2018.”

The official version of the song debuted at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, behind Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow,” but finally hit the top spot during its fourth week out, and held onto the number one location for eight weeks.

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

This leaked version, and T-Pain's tweet, led fans to believe that the singer had issues with Post Malone for completely taking over on the track that he was originally on. Apparently, though, there is no bad blood between the two artists and T-Pain made sure everyone knew that by taking to Twitter once again, on Friday, to clear the air.

“I see ppl tryin to make it look like I’m hatin on @PostMalone I [expletive] love Posty and his music,” he wrote. “I’m sure he didn’t even hear my version of rockstar. The label made a money move and won. I congratulate the [expletive] out of Posty and @21savage for the #1 record. Feels good bro.”

It seems like he’s nothing but happy for Post Malone and the success he’s having with the song. Plus, it’s not like T-Pain needed any other new songs right now, since he just dropped a bunch of them when he released his latest album, “Oblivion,” in November. The 16-song album was his first one in six years and featured other singers, like Ne-Yo, Chris Brown and Tiffany Evans.