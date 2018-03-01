Camila Cabello and Taylor Swift may be friends but it looks like the two singers are also about to become business partners.

The ladies, who are expected to embark on individual tours this year, are rumored to be planning a major surprise for their dedicated fans.

Sources close to Cabello and Swift revealed the pals are attempting to team up for a summer tour. “Camila is in final talks to open for bestie Taylor’s tour,” an insider told Us Weekly.

“It’s 99 percent a done deal,” the source added.

Cabello is expected to embark on a short solo tour beginning in April where she will be the headliner, and is later expected to join Swift as the opening act on her own tour.

While sources are coming forward to address talks of the two teaming up, fans of the singers first caught wind of the possible collaboration due to a tweet that was posted and then quickly deleted.

Portland’s Live 95.5 Twitter account shared a tweet teasing an upcoming concert where fans can win a chance to see Swift and Cabello on tour together in London. The post revealed the concert would be at Wembley Stadium on June 22, which coincides with Cabello’s tour dates.

The “Havana” singer is scheduled to perform in London on June 21, and Swift is scheduled to stop in the city the very next day.

In February 2017, Cabello told Seventeen she and Swift were able to form a friendship by bonding over their similarities. “The reason we became friends was purely because we think the same way about a lot of things,” she told the magazine.

“We’re both really sensitive and emotional when it comes to love,” she continued.

Cabello later praised the singer for being supportive during the release of her debut solo album, “Camila.”

During an interview, the “OMG” artist revealed Swift was a fan of her new music. “Taylor heard it when it came out,” she told Zach Sang in January.

“It’s crazy with Taylor too because it’s amazing that I have the opportunity to have people that super inspired me when I was growing up that when songs come out they’re like ‘oh, I love this song,’” she explained.

“When ‘Never Be The Same’ and ‘Real Friends’ came out she was like ‘oh I love these songs.’ And she wrote me this super super sweet letter when my album came out so I’m really lucky,” Cabello gushed.

Although the ladies have yet to confirm the potential tour, it seems like Swift and Cabello fans may be in for a summer of great music and girl power.

