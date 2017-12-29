Soap fans who are thoroughly caught up in the drama that is happening in both Genoa City and in the Forrester corner of Los Angeles will need to wait until next week to find out how the current storylines will continue to play out on both "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful." Both shows have been pre-empted from the CBS schedule until after the New Year.

Due to Sports coverage on Friday, Dec. 29, and the New Year's holiday on Monday, Jan. 1, both of the CBS soaps will not be airing new episodes until Jan. 2. A press release from CBS states that coverage of NCAA Basketball will be affecting all airings of "Y&R," while the same coverage is affecting "B&B" in Eastern and Central Time Zones, while the Hyundai Sun Bowl will be affecting the show's airtime in Mountain and Pacific Time Zones.

According to a CBS programming schedule, those interested in still tuning in to the basketball game instead of their soaps will be treated to a matchup between the Louisville Cardinals and Kentucky Wildcats. For those in the Western time zones who are affected by the Sun Bowl coverage, that game will take place between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Arizona Sun Devils.

Photo: CBS

As for New Year's Day, the shows will air repeat episodes during their usual timeslots. However, the teo days of pre-empted coverage do mean that the big cliffhangers fans witnessed at the end of the Dec. 28 episodes aren't set to be resolved any time soon.

On "The Young and the Restless," fans watched as Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braden) renewed their vows in an effort to continue covering up Nikki's recent crimes. However, the party ended on a sour note for their son, Nick (Joshua Morrow), when he witnessed Scott (Daniel Hall) kissing Abby (Melissa Ordway)--even though he's living with Sharon (Sharon Case). That will surely lead to new drama as he has to decide whether or not telling Sharon her boyfriend is cheating on her is the right move to make.

Meanwhile, on "B&B," it seemed as if Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) were all set to truly have their happily-ever-after ending, after she received the results from a secret paternity test which determined that Liam, not his own father, Bill (Don Diamont), was the father of the baby she is carrying. However, the couple's magical moment and daydreams about a future with an adorable baby came to a crashing halt when Liam came across the paternity test, and proceeded to confront Steffy with it. Things likely won't be ending well for them any longer after that bombshell.

"The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful" will return to CBS with all-new episodes on Tuesday, Jan, 2 at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. EST.