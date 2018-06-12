Caught up in a whirlwind romance? Ariana Grande is engaged to boyfriend Pete Davidson after just a few weeks of dating.

On Monday, multiple sources confirmed that the “No Tears Left To Cry” songstress and her TV personality beau are engaged to be married. “They are a perfect fit,” one source told Us Weekly. “Their friends are really excited and supportive.”

The engagement reportedly happened last Saturday when the pair attended Robert Pattinson’s birthday party in Los Angeles. Specific details on how Davidson popped the question weren’t disclosed.

While Grande and Davidson have taken another step in their romantic relationship, the insider disclosed that they are not eager to tie the knot yet. “They are not rushing to get married,” the insider said. “They are looking forward to a very long engagement,” added another source.

But who is Grande’s fiancé Pete Davidson really? And how did he end up romancing the singer-actress?

Davidson is the first man linked to Grande ever since she split up from rapper Mac Miller early last month. Grande took to social media on April 10 to cite “unconditional love” as the reason for the breakup that put an end to the two-year relationship she shared with Miller.

Two days after the publicized split, Grande and Davidson sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together at a “Saturday Night Live” afterparty at Zuma in New York. The two were even joined by Davidson’s mother, a source disclosed to Us Weekly days after the sighting of the then-rumored couple.

Davidson is a cast member of “SNL” and does stand-up comedy from time to time. This may be the reason why Grande gravitated toward the funnyman. “They are both constantly making each other laugh,” a source said.

Early this month, Grande was seen at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa’s The Event Center showing her support for Davidson, who was an opening act for Dave Chappelle’s sold-out show that night.

Another common ground in the couple’s relationship is their love for social media. Both Grande and Davidson have been posting about each other on Instagram, making their relationship very open to their fans.

Davidson and Grande, both 24, also share their common love for the “Harry Potter” franchise. Late last month, the couple wore robes inspired by the book-turned-movie series and flaunted their matching get-up to their Instagram followers.

Finally, Davidson recently got two tattoos in honor of his girlfriend. One ink is of Grande’s initials and it is located on his hand. The other one is of Grande’s iconic “Dangerous Woman” bunny ears which is located on Davidson’s upper neck, just behind his ear, according to Vanity Fair.

Photo: Getty Images/Kevin Winter