Ariana Grande and fiancé Pete Davidson had a post-engagement celebration at Disneyland, where the singer was spotted flashing her new sparkler.

On Wednesday, photos of the couple were published online by Us Weekly. In some of the pictures, Grande can be seen flashing her engagement band from Davidson while on a Disneyland ride.

Multiple sources confirmed the public sighting of the pair happened on Monday, which was just two days after they got engaged at Robert Pattinson’s Los Angeles party over the weekend.

During their trip to Disneyland, the pair was accompanied by Grande’s brother, Frankie Grande, who was also seen enjoying the amusement rides with them.

Between the rides, Grande and Davidson, both 24, packed on the PDA. The two were photographed sharing a kiss during a break from the rollercoasters. And when they got back on the rides, they were seen laughing and smiling the entire time.

The couple’s outing comes a day after NYC jeweler Greg Yuna gushed to E! News about Grande’s $93,000 diamond ring. “Pete called me at the end of May and said, ‘Look, I’m getting a ring. This is what I want.’ And I told him that I had the right ring for him,” he said.

Yuna admitted that he wasn’t aware that the ring was for the “No Tears Left To Cry” songstress. “He didn’t tell me who it was for but told me to keep it a secret. He didn’t tell me anything about it,” the jeweler shared.

However, the appearance of Grande’s engagement band has caused confusion to some fans. The former Nickelodeon starlet was first seen wearing the accessory at the iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango on June 2, according to Page Six. But then they reportedly got engaged on June 9.

Another thing that’s confusing to some fans is how quickly Grande moved on from ex Max Miller to the “Saturday Night Live” star. Grande broke up with the rapper early last month and then took to social media on April 10 to cite “unconditional love” as the reason for the split.

Two days later, Grande and Davidson were spotted having a blast at an “SNL” afterparty at Zuma in New York where they were seen with the comedian’s mother. That was also the time when the two allegedly started dating.

Photo: Getty Images/Rich Polk