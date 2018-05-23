Some fans were heartbroken over the news of Ariana Grande and Mac Miller’s break up. However, when one individual decided to blame the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer for her ex-boyfriend’s arrest, the 24-year-old penned a sophisticated clapback that caused the Twitter user to apologize for his comment.

Luckily for him, Grande accepted his apology. The “Side to Side” singer offered kind words to the individual on Wednesday, after he insisted he didn’t mean to offend her or other women who were in similar situations.

“I am very sorry I hurt you and I am sorry and I’m sorry you feel my tweet stigmatizes women for ending a toxic relationship that wasn’t my intention at all. I think every woman is equal to a man and has the exact same right to pursue their happiness to the fullest despite the backlash they may receive, including you,” the individual wrote.

“Thank you for hearing me, i appreciate your response v much. sending u love,” Grande replied.

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The apology comes after the fan expressed sympathy for Mac Miller, who was arrested for driving under the influence and a hit and run. The rapper’s run-in with the law happened shortly after his split with Grande and reports she had moved on to “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson.

“Mac Miller totaling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood,” the upset fan wrote on Monday.

When Grande stumbled across the tweet on Wednesday, she slammed the Twitter user for accusing her of causing the rapper’s downward spiral.

“How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn't the case (just Cinderella is ab me),” she started off her lengthy clapback.

Grande went on to remind the individual that she isn’t “a babysitter” and has attempted to support Mac Miller’s sobriety. However, she felt blaming her for his recent legal matters was a “major problem.”

Although Grande was able to later forgive the Twitter troll, she ended her statement with one final plea to stop placing blame on women for the behavior of men.

“Let’s please stop doing that. of course I didn’t share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well,” she wrote, concluding her statement.

Miller was arrested early in the morning on Thursday, May 17, after crashing his 2016 G-Wagon into a power pole and fleeing the scene on foot. The rapper was released from police custody a few hours later.

Photo: Dale Berman/Getty Images