Exactly two days after announcing her breakup with Mac Miller, Ariana Grande reportedly started dating “Saturday Night Love” star Pete Davidson.

On Monday, a source familiar with the matter exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly that the singer and the comedian are an item. Grande and Davidson are far from getting serious though since their relationship is still in its infancy. “Ariana and Pete are dating and it’s casual. It just started,” the source said. “Ariana is very happy.”

Rumors linking Grande and Davidson, both 24, emerged last Friday, May 18, when online gossip and entertainment magazine Bossip reported that the two Hollywood celebs may be seeing each other romantically.

The “No Tears Left To Cry” songstress and the “Guy Code” actor were first spotted together on May 12 at an “SNL” afterparty at Zuma in New York. An insider saw Grande hanging out with Davidson and the latter’s mother, who joined the celebration.

It can be noted that Grande and Miller’s split was announced on May 10. At the time, the former Nickelodeon actress took to Instagram to confirm the news and even cited her “unconditional love” for the rapper as the reason for their breakup.

“Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it’s not you,” Grande captioned an Instagram Story featuring a photo of her and Miller cuddling. In her post, she reiterated that she respects and adores Miller endlessly and she’s “grateful to have him in my life in any form.”

A source has clarified that even though Grande and Miller announced their split earlier this month, they had actually ended their romance in April. “Ariana and Mac officially broke up after Coachella weekend, but ultimately the relationship had been over long before,” the source said. “Ariana was holding Mac together for a long time and it wasn’t a good relationship for her.”

Meanwhile, Davidson recently headed to splitsville with ex-girlfriend Cazzie David. The two were boyfriend-girlfriend for two years. When Davidson appeared on Peter Rosenberg’s show “Open Late” last week, he admitted that they’re “not together anymore.” An insider maintained that it’s possible for them to rekindle their romance. However, with the turn of events now, it seems that is highly unlikely.

