Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s relationship has been on the fast track since the two took their relationship public at the end of May. Now, it seems the engaged couple has moved in together.

On Saturday night, Grande posted a SpongeBob SquarePants photo to her Instagram story. In the photo, the lead character is sitting on the floor holding a tissue with a singular banana and coin in front of him. Grande joked that this is what she and someone else look like in their “new apartment.”

“Us in our new apartment with no furniture 1 speaker and red vines,” the singer wrote. Though she doesn’t say who “us” is, fans presume it’s her fiancé, Davidson.

Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Grande and Davidson were first reported to be together in May. Grande broke up with Mac Miller earlier that month while Davidson was “on a break” from his relationship with Cazzie David, according to TMZ. Obviously, the two fell fast for each other.

They made their relationship Instagram official at the end of May when Davidson posted a photo of them together wearing Harry Potter cloaks. Fans knew things were getting serious when Davidson reportedly got two tattoos for Grande, one being a “Dangerous Woman” bunny mask and the other being “AG” initials on his right thumb.

The “SNL” star posted a photo of Grande’s engagement ring on Instagram last week. Jeweler Greg Yuna told E! Online Davidson paid $93,000 for the 3-carat ring.

The comedian captioned the snap, “u know what you’d dream it be like ? it’s better than that [sic].” The photo also reveals that the two seem to have matching cloud tattoos on their left middle fingers.

The tatted up twosome hasn’t revealed where they’re living, but New York seems likely. Davidson needs to stay close to Manhattan since he is set to return to “Saturday Night Live” in the fall.

The two have not set a wedding date, but stand-up comedian Sherrod Small implied that wedding bells might be ringing soon. “The Almost Newlyweds,” he wrote on Instagram with heart emojis after Davidson performed a surprise set at New York’s Comedy Cellar Friday night. “Pete good move, she’s smart, funny and adorable. Congrats.”