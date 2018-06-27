Ariana Grande celebrated her 25th birthday with fiancé Pete Davidson by hosting a karaoke bash Tuesday night. She updated her fans on her birthday bash via her Instagram story.

On the set list was Evanescence's "Bring Me to Life" and Beyoncé's "Love On Top." Davidson rapped a few bars to Eminem's "Superman."

Davidson took to Instagram to wish his bride–to–be early Tuesday morning.

He posted a picture of him with Grande with the caption "Happy birthday to the most precious angel on earth! You’re my favorite person that ever existed :) I love you sm.”

He posted another picture of them gazing at each other and captioned it "One more for the queen. Words can’t express what a real f--king treasure this one is."

Grande had also stepped out with Davidson on Monday night and headed to the Mandarin Oriental in New York City for a celebratory dinner with her loved ones.

Family and friends of the “No Tears Left to Cry" singer were also present and one of them posted photos of cupcakes that had been decorated with old photos of Grande.

Some fans claimed they saw Grande and Davidson's moms, Joan Grande and Amy Davidson, sitting next to each other at dinner and joining them was Grande’s older brother Frankie Grande.

"I was with my Nonna and Grandpa in their Florida apartment when we got the news that my mother was in labor and that soon she would be giving birth to my little sister," Frankie posted on Instagram.

"I remember sitting in the back seat with nonna while grandpa drove us to the hospital...I was filled with excitement and anticipation to welcome our newest addition to the family. We pulled up and I recall jumping out before my grandparents and sprinting into the hospital. I ran up to a nurse and said, 'I would like to see my little sister, her name is Ariana,' and the nurse replied, 'She just came in,' and there, being rolled past me at that very moment as if by fate, was my beautiful little sister,” he wrote.

Several celebrities took to twitter to wish the singer.

“When she was 12-years-old Ariana Grande slipped a fan note under my hotel door. Thirteen years later, she’s selling out stadiums...I couldn’t be prouder of you Ariana, happy 25th birthday,” comedian Kathy Griffin tweeted.

“Happy Ariana day Ariana Grande Can’t wait for the BED video,” record label Young Money tweeted.

“Happy 25th Birthday to my little sis... I love you so much Ariana Grande, Have the best day, baby girl!” American actress Kristin Chenoweth tweeted.

Grande and Davidson started dating in May and confirmed their engagement last week.

“I feel like I won a contest,” he said on "The Tonight Show" starring Jimmy Fallon.

Speculations are rife they are planning to get married soon.

According to the latest reports, Davidson has asked Tan France to help dress him for his wedding.

“He asked if I’d help him, the answer is yes,” said France, fashion guru for "Queer Eye," Page Six reported.