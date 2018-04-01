“Bachelor” alum Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham recently faced backlash over their not-so-funny April Fools’ joke.

On his social media account, Luyendyk shared a photo of Burnham, who looked as though she was holding her baby bump, and said that the secret’s out. An hour later, he said that it was just an April Fools’ Day prank.

However, the joke did not sit well with their fans and critics. One of them said that pregnancy jokes are not happy. Another social media user said that Luyendyk and Burnham are both insensitive. After all, a lot of people have difficulty getting pregnant.

“You both are disgusting. Someone who struggles with fertility and would love nothing more than to have a baby is so offensive,” another critic wrote.

“Come on. Be better than that. It’s not a joke for many struggling families to get pregnant, it’s extremely expensive and it’s heartbreaking. I wish nothing but the best for Arie and Lauren but this is not funny, it’s cruel,” another person wrote.

Following the backlash, Luyendyk seemingly tried to make some damage control by posting another joke. In his post, the reality TV star shared a photo from a page of Cook’s Country’s Dutch Baby recipe.

“Sorry if you were offended, but we really are making a Dutch Baby,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Luyendyk and Burnham previously talked about having kids and said that they both want to start a family soon.

“I’m moving to Scottsdale. And we’re both very excited about marriage and starting a family,” Burnham said.

“If we get lucky, maybe we’d have twins,” he added.

Luyendyk was previously engaged to Becca Kufrin, but they decided to call it quits months after appearing in “Bachelor.” After getting into a relationship with Burnham, he said that he is happy with how she accepted his mistake.

“She accepted the fact that I made a huge mistake, and in a crazy way I feel like we’re better for it. It took all of this to get here, but I’d do it all over again,” he told People.

Photo: Getty Images/Steven Lawton