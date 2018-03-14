His televised break-up with Becca Kufrin and decision to propose to initial runner-up Lauren Burnham on the "After the Final Rose" special may have given "Bachelor" Arie Luyendyk Jr the title as the worst star of the franchise ever, but that doesn't mean he'll consider trying to rehab his image by competing on "Dancing With the Stars."

"No, I think I made it pretty clear that I'm not going to do 'Dancing With the Stars,'" he told Extra at the INDYCAR Season opener. "I'm pretty confident that my TV career is probably coming to an end, just because we want to settle down... I want to focus on her and our relationship."

The decision not to do the dancing show isn't a surprising one, since Arie had stated prior to his season of "The Bachelor" airing that he had no intentions of extending his fame by participating on the competition series, a move that several of the franchise's stars have made over the years.

Among "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" stars who have competed on the show are Trista Sutter (who was eliminated first from the first season of "DWTS"); Melissa Rycroft (who, like Kurfrin, was dumped after her finale in favor of the runner-up and placed third in Season 8 before winning during Season 15 of "DWTS"); Jake Pavelka (who was eliminated 5th in Season 10); Sean Lowe (eliminated 6th in Season 16); Chris Soules (Eliminated 8th in Season 20) and Nick Viall (eliminated 6th in Season 24).

Had Arie expressed interest in joining the series, he still could have made a case for appearing on the mini season of the dance show that is premiering in April and only lasting for four weeks. That season, which will feature all athletes, would have worked for him, as he would be able to refocus on his reputation as a former race car driver, versus the one he has now earned as a reality television star.

However, his focus does in fact seem to be on his relationship with Lauren, as he also told Extra that the two were planning to do a bit of traveling before moving her to his home in Arizona. He has since taken to Instagram to show that the pair have in fact headed to Iceland.

Fans have seemingly turned on Arie following his finale, and he has even seemingly taken the title of being the worst "Bachelor" star ever from Season 18's Juan Pablo Galavis, who joked with Entertainment Tonight at the iHeart Radio Music Awards that the latest star of the franchise not only stole his crown, but "smashed" it.

