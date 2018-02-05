“Fifty Shades Freed” actress Arielle Kebbel is trying to locate her sister, Julia Kebbel, who disappeared Wednesday night from Silver Lake, Los Angeles. The actress sought help from social media users to garner any insight on the whereabouts of her sister, who hasn't been seen since the day a fire broke out in her apartment.

Arielle wrote an Instagram post Saturday, in which she said Julia was last seen with her dog Cindy on Wednesday at 11 p.m. EST. She implored anyone with information on her sister or the dog to contact the police who were trying to locate Julia. The police have not issued a statement on the case, yet.

Photo: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The former Vampire Diaries star wrote on her Instagram post, "My Sister JULIA KEBBEL is MISSING. Pls REPOST. She was last seen in silver lake, walking her chocolate lab, Cindy, at 11 pm wed night. 1/31/18 She is 5’3. Weighs about 105 pounds. Fair skin. Bleach blonde short hair. She has tattoos on both fore arms. She has a spiritual symbol w/ a key and the words promise on one fore arm and a blue Phoenix rising on the other. Pls scroll through pictures to see details. Her chocolate lab is named Cindy Crawford. She is chipped. If anyone finds the dog or has seen her, pls let us know. Julia’s Instagram and Twitter is @jkebbz pls go there to see more pictures of her. If you have seen her or know anything about her, pls DM me and call 911."

She also tweeted the information on her sister hoping to locate her by urging her followers to read the tweet, repost and distribute it among their friends and colleagues.

The actress wrote on Twitter “My sister Julia is still missing. Pls read, repost print & distribute. She was last seen Wed night in Silver Lake. Thank you all so much for your support,” along with a missing person’s poster.

People tweeted their support and hoped Julia would be found safe by the authorities.

According to the missing person poster, Julia Kebbel is 36 years old, has brown eyes and blonde hair.

People in social media came out in spades to offer their support to the actress by spreading the word.

Arielle was also joined by her celebrity friends in her quest to find her sister. “UnReal” actress Shiri Appleby and “One Tree Hill” actor Bryan Greenberg were among those who offered their support by retweeting her post.

Appleby also urged people with knowledge or any inkling of Julia’s whereabouts to get in touch with the authorities.

She wrote on her Instagram page, “Arielle Kebbel, a cast mate from Life Unexpected and UnReal, is in need of our help. Her sister is missing. Please read below, take a look at the photos and if you see or hear anything, please reach out.”