Megan learns why Lisbeth left Kyle in the next episode of “The Arrangement.”

According to the synopsis for Season 2, episode 2 of the E! series, Megan (Christine Evangelista) connects with a person from Kyle’s (Josh Henderson) past in order to gain insight into her fiancé. While the synopsis doesn’t reveal the identity of the person, the trailer for the hour shows that it’s Lisbeth (Ashley Grace) herself.

In the Season 2 premiere, Megan got the opportunity to ask Lisbeth if Terence (Michael Vartan) forced her to end her relationship with Kyle. While Lisbeth didn’t directly answer the question, she did say that it’s impossible to separate Kyle and Terence from one another. Although Lisbeth told Megan to leave her alone at the end of their face-to-face encounter, Megan received a text message from Lisbeth at the final moment of the episode telling her that she wants to talk to her.

In the trailer for Season 2, episode 2, Lisbeth reveals to Megan that Kyle’s people poisoned her food and water, causing her to ultimately split with the movie star.

While it’s unclear whether Lisbeth will play a bigger role in Megan’s plan to burn the Institute for the Higher Mind down, Entertainment Weekly reported that viewers will definitely see more of her this season.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kyle tackles a huge obstacle on his new movie. In a sneak peek from the hour, Kyle opens up to Megan on why he’s having worries about directing “Technicolor Highway.”

“DeAnn thinks I’m jealous about Logan (Andy Favreau) or anybody else up for the part,” Kyle tells Megan of her potential romantic interest on “Technicolor Highway.” “When I met Lisbeth on set I was single and she was dating the director. It got really dramatic and we all got caught up in it.”

When Megan asks if he’s afraid that the same thing will happen with her and Logan, Kyle says that it’s DeAnn’s (Lexa Doig) theory, not his. “You know I’ve been pretending to be other people for a long time but when I direct I’m not gonna be able to hide behind an image anymore,” Kyle continues. “The way I think, the way I see the world, it’s all going to be exposed.”

“The Arrangement” Season 2, episode 2, titled “Surface Tension,” airs on Sunday, March 18 at 9 p.m. EDT on E!